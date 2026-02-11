Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,440 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $330,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 45.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

NYSE MA opened at $540.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $485.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

