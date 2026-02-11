MQS Management LLC Makes New $891,000 Investment in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Stag Industrial comprises approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $282,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,339,000 after buying an additional 162,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,199,000 after buying an additional 1,595,238 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Evercore boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. iA Financial set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 119.23%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

