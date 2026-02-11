MQS Management LLC Invests $606,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $124.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Williams Trading set a $137.00 target price on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $124.50 to $117.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

