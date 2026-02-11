Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.
Key Bank of America News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said it will maintain its dividend amid strong quarterly results and a moderate outlook — supports income investors and signals confidence in capital levels. Bank of America (BAC) Maintains Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis notes BAC preferred shares offer interest-rate protection and income diversification; attractive to yield-seeking investors if rate volatility persists — can support the equity via demand for bank securities. Bank Of America Preferreds Offer Interest Rate Protection
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: BAC trades at a discount to industry price-to-tangible-book multiples, which can attract value buyers and provide a floor to the stock. BAC Trades at a Discount to Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: BAC presented at its own Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — useful for understanding management priorities and capital allocation but not an immediate catalyst unless new guidance was given. BAC Presents at Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Firm PR on diversity/leadership (women advisors, Italian leadership narrative) may support ESG perception but is unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Bank Of America Highlights Women Advisors
- Negative Sentiment: BofA research has been outspoken on market risks: a harsh warning to the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks could sap overall market sentiment and weigh on bank trading revenues and market-related fees. Bank of America sends harsh warning to Magnificent Seven stocks
- Negative Sentiment: BofA commodities head Francisco Blanch warns of a ~2M bpd oil surplus this year — weaker energy prices could hurt energy-sector activity and loan demand in some regions and damp overall market risk appetite. Oil Market Faces 2 Million Barrel-per-Day Surplus
- Negative Sentiment: Macro labor datapoints cited by BofA economists (sluggish job growth despite strong GDP) raise uncertainty about the Fed path and loan growth; mixed/weak hiring could pressure net interest income expectations over time. The economy is booming. So why is the job market lagging?
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA’s commodities team also lifted long-term oil forecasts (Brent $60–$80 to 2031), a longer-horizon view that may conflict with near-term surplus commentary and have limited immediate impact on BAC. The World Is Still Hungry For Crude — Bank of America Lifts Oil Price Forecasts
Bank of America Trading Down 1.8%
BAC opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $404.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
