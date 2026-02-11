Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 583.3% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

