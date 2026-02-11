GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,408,828,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 4,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,991,000 after acquiring an additional 778,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $316.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.48. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

