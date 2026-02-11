VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Stock Holdings Lifted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 1.18% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $58,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,619,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,098,000 after buying an additional 2,874,353 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,234,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,426,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,341,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,189,000 after purchasing an additional 791,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

