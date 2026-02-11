Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 104.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,332 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after buying an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after buying an additional 3,710,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,176.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.26.

Walmart Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling further upside expectations from analysts.

Positive Sentiment: Another analyst upgrade helped push WMT to a 52?week high, supporting momentum and analyst-driven buying.

Positive Sentiment: Fisher Asset Management added roughly 328,229 shares, a vote of confidence from a large institutional investor that can support the share price.

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is testing "next?gen" Supercenters (Jacksonville) that combine faster digital fulfilment and improved store layouts — a tangible execution story for long?term growth.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Walmart's AI and tech strategy positions it to benefit indirectly from big?tech AI investments, but the payoff is longer term and capital?intensive.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary notes strong short? and medium?term share gains; elevated multiples (P/E ~44.3, PEG ~4.9) make the stock sensitive to profit?taking and any disappointment.

Negative Sentiment: Estée Lauder sued Walmart alleging counterfeit luxury beauty products sold via third?party sellers on Walmart's marketplace — the suit seeks injunctive relief and damages, creating legal, reputational and potential compliance costs.

Negative Sentiment: December retail sales came in flat (vs. expectations for growth), a data point that weakens near?term retail demand expectations and can pressure Walmart's trading multiple.

Negative Sentiment: Kroger's hiring of Greg Foran (ex?Walmart U.S.) re?energizes a key competitor and could intensify grocery share battles, a strategic headwind for Walmart's U.S. grocery margins.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

