Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 37,153 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

