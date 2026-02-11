Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

