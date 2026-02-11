SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

