Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm set a $184.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Generac Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.19). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.