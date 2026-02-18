Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $394,000 Position in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Tronox worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,829,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 56,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $3.80 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

TROX stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.72. Tronox Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.76%.

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO?) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO?, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO?, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

