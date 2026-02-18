Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,798,000 after buying an additional 578,461 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,112,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,689,000 after buying an additional 220,861 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,949,000 after buying an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.