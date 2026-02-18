TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TKO Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $6,535,049.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,396,155.36. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $7,635,074.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,868 shares in the company, valued at $25,066,300.68. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 168,224 shares of company stock worth $34,103,832 over the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:TKO opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $218.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

