NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.6111.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price target on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 616.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 469,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

