Midwest Trust Co Sells 7,757 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Midwest Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $266.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

