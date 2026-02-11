Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $28.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of WBD opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 1.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,520.08. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

