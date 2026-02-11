Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,053.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 334,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.01.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

