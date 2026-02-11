SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

