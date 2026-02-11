Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $32.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

