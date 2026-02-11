iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 76,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,147,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

