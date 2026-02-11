Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $98.04 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $98,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,409,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,233,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,627,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $219.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.67. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $223.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

