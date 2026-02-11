Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF $SEPU

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report) by 1,147.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,665,000. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter worth $1,645,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEPU opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (SEPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPU was launched on Aug 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.