355,620 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 355,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,358.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index. ProShares Short QQQ will not directly sell short the equity securities of issuers contained in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

