KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.

Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.

