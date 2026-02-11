Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 45,315 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Stratos Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,315 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 566.5% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

