Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Visa Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.61 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.21.

V stock opened at $328.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.36. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $8,066,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 12,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 66,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

