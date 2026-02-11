FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

FFEB stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

