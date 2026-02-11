Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VONE stock opened at $313.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $316.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.73.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

