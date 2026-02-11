Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

VTHR stock opened at $306.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.72 and a 200-day moving average of $295.54. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $308.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

