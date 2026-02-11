Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 2nd

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Truist Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6%

TFC opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

