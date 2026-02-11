WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of WSFS opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,274. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $31,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,754.53. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 68,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

