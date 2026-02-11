Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$32.69 million for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 19.18%.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.6%

TSE:CMG opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.69.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.