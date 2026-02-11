Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded at Freedom Capital

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.