What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for SHIP Q1 Earnings?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 9th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $230.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

