Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

VSH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.62. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 709.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 135.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

