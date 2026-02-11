Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Americas Silver Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.80. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Americas Silver

In related news, insider Warren Varga sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$402,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$407,410.50. This trade represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

