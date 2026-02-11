Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA) Short Interest Down 72.4% in January

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,246 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 11,777 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 7.79% of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AGGA opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.1142 dividend. This is a positive change from Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th.

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

