Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 762 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the January 15th total of 20,549 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 18.12% and a negative net margin of 96.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Addentax Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Addentax Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addentax Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addentax Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market.

