Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,228 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $238.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $240.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

