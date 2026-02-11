SVB Wealth LLC Sells 11,248 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

