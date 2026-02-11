Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,380.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,284.30 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,628.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,596.76.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,071.43.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

