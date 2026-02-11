Versor Investments LP Invests $909,000 in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 5.8% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Toast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $32,160.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 913,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,702,452.78. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $44,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 139,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,353.62. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,449. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:TOST opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Several research firms have commented on TOST. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

