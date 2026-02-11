Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,990 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 236.7% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.0% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7%

UPS opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.