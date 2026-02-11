Midwest Trust Co Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $401.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.88 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.57.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

