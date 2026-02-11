Midwest Trust Co Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Down 9.6%
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $401.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.88 and a 12-month high of $579.05.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.
Trending Headlines about S&P Global
Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January (down ~24.9% to ~3.12M shares, ~1.0% of float; ~1.9 days to cover), which reduces one potential source of downside pressure.
- Positive Sentiment: At least one outlet upgraded SPGI to a Buy, calling levels below $480 an attractive long?term entry — a signal some investors view as a buying opportunity. S&P Global Upgraded to Buy: An Attractive Long-Term Entry Point Below $480
- Positive Sentiment: Technical commentators note the stock is oversold after a sharp multi?week decline, arguing a potential short?term turnaround as selling exhaustion meets upward analyst EPS revisions. Here’s Why S&P Global (SPGI) is Poised for a Turnaround
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue showed healthy growth — Q4 revenue of ~$3.92B beat estimates (~$3.89B) and was up ~9% year?over?year — a stabilizing fundamental datapoint amid mixed metrics. S&P Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: EPS slightly missed expectations — $4.30 vs. consensus $4.32 — which, combined with other signals, fed investor disappointment. S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–$19.65 came in below the Street (~$19.90), and revenue guidance was roughly in line but not reassuring — the guidance miss is the primary driver cited for the stock’s selloff. S&P Global forecasts 2026 profit below estimates, shares plunge
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that the quarter & guidance didn’t resolve investor concerns around AI exposure and software?business softness, amplifying the negative reaction. S&P Global Stock Sinks. Why Earnings Couldn’t Resolve AI Concerns.
- Negative Sentiment: SPGI’s weaker 2026 outlook also dragged peers (Moody’s, FactSet) lower, suggesting broader sector re?rating risk tied to growth expectations. Moody’s and FactSet stocks slide on S&P Global’s weak 2026 outlook
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.57.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.
S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.
