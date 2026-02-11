Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 200.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cencora by 505.0% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $237.71 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cencora News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $419 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly mid?teens upside from current levels — a notable analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target to $419 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly mid?teens upside from current levels — a notable analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cencora selected a new $106M distribution site in Greater Cincinnati (Hillwood), expanding logistics capacity that should support revenue growth and margin improvement over time. Cincinnati Business Journal

Cencora selected a new $106M distribution site in Greater Cincinnati (Hillwood), expanding logistics capacity that should support revenue growth and margin improvement over time. Positive Sentiment: Pharma distribution wins: SQ Innovation’s Lasix ONYU gained access to major U.S. distributors, including Cencora, which could provide incremental product revenue and market?access momentum. Yahoo Finance

Pharma distribution wins: SQ Innovation’s Lasix ONYU gained access to major U.S. distributors, including Cencora, which could provide incremental product revenue and market?access momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Cencora updated its segment reporting following a strategic business review; this improves disclosure but may temporarily complicate comparability to prior periods. TipRanks

Cencora updated its segment reporting following a strategic business review; this improves disclosure but may temporarily complicate comparability to prior periods. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s ~$2B physician?group buyout is being framed as a strategic move into provider services; it supports growth strategy but carries integration risk and financing implications. Becker’s ASC

The company’s ~$2B physician?group buyout is being framed as a strategic move into provider services; it supports growth strategy but carries integration risk and financing implications. Neutral Sentiment: Non?financial/PR items such as executive recognition and analyst?target aggregation pages surfaced; these are low impact on near?term valuation. Yahoo Finance — Corporate Purpose

Non?financial/PR items such as executive recognition and analyst?target aggregation pages surfaced; these are low impact on near?term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Cencora priced $3.0 billion of senior notes across five tranches (2029–2056) with coupons from 3.95% to 5.65% — a large debt raise that increases gross leverage and future interest expense; given the company’s already elevated debt metrics, the bond sale is the clearest near?term headwind for the stock. Business Wire Yahoo Finance

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

