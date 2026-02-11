Midwest Trust Co Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Midwest Trust Co cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

