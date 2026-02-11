Midwest Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Midwest Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 757,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $379.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.