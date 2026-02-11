Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $94.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

